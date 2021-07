Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Las Cruces Police said a man was shot and killed early Saturday during a party.

It happened in the 1800 block of Chaparro Street around 3:30 a.m.

Officers said they found the victim dead from at least one gunshot wound after responding to reports of shots fired at a party.

There was no word of any arrests and investigators indicated they were working to determine the circumstances surrounding that shooting.