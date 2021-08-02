El Paso driver charged with manslaughter in drunk, wrong-way crash: 1 dead, 6 hurt

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man accused of being intoxicated while driving the wrong way along Interstate 10 has been charged for causing a crash that led to one death and a half-dozen injuries, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

That crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on I-10 at mile-marker 55.

Mario Ernesto Martel was being held in the El Paso County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators said his car ran head-on into another vehicle, killing the 33-year-old driver who was identified as Mayvel Alexandra Morales. Deputies indicated she died shortly after the crash at Del Sol Medical Center.

Six others who were injured in the collision were being treated at Del Sol and El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Deputies said Martel "showed signs of intoxication" and was arrested at the crash site.