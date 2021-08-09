Skip to Content
Man wounded in drive-by shooting at Las Cruces intersection

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police were investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that injured a 29-year-old man at a Las Cruces intersection on Sunday evening.

Investigators indicated the shooting occurred near the intersection of Milton Avenue and College Street before 9 p.m., when a car pulled up alongside the victim's car and a passenger opened fire before fleeing.

After the shooting, the victim drove to a friend’s home on Idaho Avenue, where he called police to say he had been shot in the leg.

The man was treated at Mountainview Regional Medical Center for a single gunshot wound that officials said wasn't life-threatening; his name wasn't released by authorities.
 
No arrests had been made as of Monday morning. Detectives asked that anyone with information on the shooting contact police by calling (575) 526-0795.

