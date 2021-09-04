Victim shot, killed in Lower Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley.
According to police, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
It occurred in the 9100 block of Texas Red Drive, which had red tape blocking off an area of the residential neighborhood.
Police said no one else was injured and no arrests had been made.
No further details were immediately available.
