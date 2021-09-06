Man shot, wounded by deputies in Santa Teresa after allegedly abducting wife

Crime

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A man suffered what authorities described as "superficial wounds" during an exchange of gunfire early Monday with Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies at a home in Santa Teresa after he allegedly abducted and injured his wife, authorities said.

A Sheriff's Crime Scene Unit remained on scene Monday afternoon at Silverado and Augusta drives, processing the home for evidence from what sheriff's officials called a violent case of domestic abuse.

The situation began unfolding late Sunday night when authorities said Sunland Park police found a partially-clothed woman running on McNutt at Edgemont. Relatives would later tell authorities that the woman "had been injured by her husband and had been taken against her will by him."

Deputies said they were able to determine the location where the woman had escaped from and also were informed that there were several weapons inside that home.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies entered the home after attempts to contact anyone inside failed. "Shots were almost immediately exchanged between the deputies and the suspect," the agency said in a statement.

No deputies were hurt in the gunfire, but the husband was treated at an area hospital before being booked into the Dona Ana County Jail on multiple charges. Deputies didn't release his name or provide specifics on the charges he faces.

The wife was being treated at a hospital for what authorities said were "serious injuries," but didn't elaborate.

Sheriff Kim Stewart said the investigation into the entire situation remained ongoing.