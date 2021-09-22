Woman arrested after police chase from El Paso to Las Cruces

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A woman was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a car chase from El Paso County up toward Las Cruces, authorities said.

The pursuit started around 4 p.m. after Texas state troopers attempted to make what was described as a "high-risk felony traffic stop."

The chase finally ended over a half-hour later at the Los Alturas Mobile Home Park located east of Las Cruces.

New Mexico State Police said they were detaining the driver of the vehicle, who is facing pending criminal charges.

No further details were immediately available.