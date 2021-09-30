‘Sweet Tooth’ bandit captured by El Paso police

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A fugitive dubbed the 'Sweet Tooth' bandit by El Paso police has been captured, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

The arrest of 38-year-old Gerardo Olivares of El Paso comes after a tip was given to Crime Stoppers.

Olivares was wanted by authorities for the armed hold-up of a convenience store earlier this month where he allegedly stole candy bars along with cash.

Olivares was being held in the downtown jail on $75,000 bond on charges of felony aggravated robbery.

Police contend it was Olivares who walked into the 7-11 store at 6060 Alameda on Sept. 20, threatened a store employee with a knife and then demanded money before driving away in an SUV.

"He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and several Hershey’s Chocolate bars," police wrote in an incident report on the robbery.