Man flown to UMC after being shot in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Las Cruces late Saturday night.
The shooting took place at Jordan Road and Monte Vista Avenue.
The victim was flown by helicopter to El Paso for treatment at University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
What led up to the shooting was not immediately known,
A Las Cruces police spokesman said no arrests had yet been made in the case.
Great. Why does El Paso tax payers have to pay?