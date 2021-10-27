El Paso firefighter jailed in poisoning deaths of 5 cats, 1 dog

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso firefighter has been arrested in the poisoning deaths of five cats and a dog, police announced Wednesday.

48-year-old Shawn Michael Hanke turned himself on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued charging him with six felony counts of animal cruelty resulting in death.

Investigators said residents in the 2700 block of Fierro observed Hanke feeding the animals tainted food.

Hanke was booked into the downtown jail on $15,000 bond.

If convicted, authorities said Hanke could be sentenced to ten years in prison and fined $10,000.