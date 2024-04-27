U.S. Marine Corps Veteran who served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam honored alongside 30 other Veterans

Update: ABC-7 spoke exclusively with one of the Veterans honored on Saturday. He served in WWII, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

"I never had been on a trip like this before," said 98-year-old Louis Massengale, who began his service with the U.S. Marine Corps at just 18.

On the trip to Washington D.C. alongside dozens of other Veterans, Massengale laid the wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. He also received an award from Korea's Prime Minister; the second recognition bestowed on him for his service during that campaign.

"I did receive the Distinguished Service Medal from Korea, back during the days when that happened. But I was very surprised when I got this medal here Friday," said Massengale.

But after speaking with Massengale, it was obvious his dedication to his country is strong.

"This is a great country and we all should do everything we possibly can to protect it and keep it going strong, as always," he said. "To Americans now, continue to be strong, do the things that we have been doing for hundreds of years, and just hang in there. One of these days, and maybe we'll not see it, but it will be a peaceful world."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 30 Veterans who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars are receiving the welcome home they didn't get years ago Saturday, and Borderland residents are invited to join in honoring them.

For years, the Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso has been sending our nation's heroes from the Borderland to Washington D.C. While there, the Veterans visit monuments built in honor of those who served.

After the trip, the Veterans are flown back home, where they receive a hero's welcome.

If you'd like to join in welcoming this year's group home, you can attend the event at the El Paso International Airport at 3:30 p.m.

