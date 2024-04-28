Have you heard the one about Trump? Biden tries humor on the campaign trail

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is out to win some votes by scoring some laughs at the expense of Donald Trump. Biden is using mockery with the goal of getting under Trump’s skin and reminding the country of Trump’s blunders. Like a comic honing his routine, the Democratic president has been testing and expanding his jokes over the past few weeks. It started with jabs about his Republican opponent’s financial problems, and now Biden regularly jeers Trump’s coiffed hair, his pampered upbringing and much more. The jokes are the latest attempt to crack the code on how to clap back at Trump, whose own schtick has redrawn the boundaries of what’s acceptable in modern politics.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.