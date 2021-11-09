West El Paso man held on $50k bond for firing multiple guns at apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas -- A west El Paso man was being held in the downtown jail Tuesday on $50,000 bond, accused of opening fire into an apartment complex with multiple weapons over the weekend.

Pedro Ramos, 35, was arrested at the Pointe Apartments at 5525 N. Station on Sunday evening after the gunfire rang out.

Police said residents reported hearing numerous gunshots and officers themselves heard a shot when they responded, which led to them locating Ramos; he was taken into custody as he walked out of the rear on an apartment - from which he fired some of the gunshots.

Investigators said they found "several spent casings of different calibers in the complex," which were linked to Ramos.

Fortunately, authorities said no one was injured by the gunfire.