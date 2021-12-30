16-year-old killed in overnight shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed and two others were hurt in central El Paso early Thursday morning.

Police said the gunfire took place just before 12:30 a.m. at 4116 Duranzo Avenue.

Police did not specify whether the 16-year-old was male or female. Police said a 42-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were also hurt in the shooting.

Police said one of those men was taken into custody, but did not specify which one. Investigators determined that the teen, and the two 40-year-old men knew each other. Police would not say if they're related, in an effort to protect the teen's identity.

Police said there was a fight before the shooting. It's unclear what prompted the fight.

Crimes Against Persons detectives are expected to remain on scene until Thursday afternoon.

Police said there is no current danger to the public.