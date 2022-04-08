Mesilla Plaza vendor arrested; charged with child sex crimes

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Mesilla Marshals arrested a town plaza vendor Friday morning, who they say molested a 14-year-old girl on a school field trip. A Marshals' investigator tells ABC-7, 60-year-old Matthew Janssen of Las Cruces, was charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor.

The incident allegedly happened on March 18 on the town plaza where vendors regularly sell their goods. The student was on a school field trip from New York with 25 classmates and chaperones. A Marshals' office detective said Janssen had been a vendor on the plaza for a few years. Janssen was arrested as he set up for a day of business on the plaza. He denied any wrongdoing.

A neighboring vendor said he was shocked to witness the arrest. Bill Lopez has been a vendor for six years on the plaza. He said Janssen has always shown good character and never appeared suspicious.

Investigators say anyone with information is asked to contact the Mesilla Marshals office.