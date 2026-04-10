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Crime

El Paso police chief to address arrest seen in viral video

EPPD
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Published 10:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department Chief Peter Pacillas will address the arrest of 28-year-old Kelcee Hufford Friday. The arrest went viral on social media, where an EPPD officer is seen punching Hufford's head.

Police arrested Hufford for an active warrant on family violence after a financial dispute with her roommate on a previous date, documents said. A witness took a video during the arrest.

EPPD charged Hufford with resisting arrest. Documents said Hufford caused an officer to lose his balance multiple times while they tried to place her in handcuffs.

ABC-7 will livestream the press conference at 10:30 and have a live report starting at noon.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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