Harmony Public Schools moves all classes online until further notice due to virus

EL PASO, Texas -- A charter school district in El Paso announced Friday night it would extend its closure until further notice as a precaution as the coronavirus spreads.

Harmony Public Schools had originally planned to resume in-person classes next week, but now it said classes will remain online only.

"While these facilities remain closed, instruction and learning at Harmony schools will continue. Our classes are operating online through our established digital learning tools, taking advantage of many of the technology tools and blended learning methods already practiced in Harmony’s physical classrooms. Because our teachers and school leaders will remain available to guide our students each school day, we anticipate instructional continuity during these unusual and difficult times," Harmony said in a statement.

Harmony Public Schools said parents can find more information on the at-home learning program by visiting HarmonyTX.org/AtHome.

Harmony's statement said it would also continue to offer free take-home meal services for students.