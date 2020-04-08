Las Cruces schools distribute thousands of student laptops for distance learning

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- To prepare for the start of the district's distance learning, the Las Cruces Public School District has distributed thousands of laptops and school supplies to kids and parents in need.

The district said there are 4,500 students without a laptop, 3,500 without a tablet or IPad and about 1,700 who do not have access to the internet.

While El Paso area school districts have already started district learning, LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo said the district is still working through the kinks to make sure teachers and students are fully prepared for what's to come.

"It's definitely a steep curve over this first few weeks, but I would imagine in two weeks time, everybody will be settled into the new normal and we will be able to finish the school year strong," said Trujillo.

The district has entered in a contract with Zoom to help teachers connect with their students.

Several Zoom meetings have been hacked with hackers posting hate speech and even pornographic images.

Trujillo told ABC-7 that is the reason why the district signed the contract with Zoom. The contract will not allow open public meetings, which will prevent hacking situations from happening.

"It's a different level of privacy and security and making sure our teachers are implementing those safety protocols using waiting room, only letting in their students to those meetings," Trujillo said.

Trujillo is also asking parents to not take screen shots or photos of Zoom meetings and post them on social media. It is a privacy concern for the other students.

Online school will begin Monday for LCPS.