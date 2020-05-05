State of Texas won’t allow El Paso area schools to hold graduations at Don Haskins Center

Education

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas school districts may hold outdoor graduation ceremonies starting next month but indoor commencements will not be allowed, the Texas Education Agency said in new rules issued late Tuesday afternoon.

That means plans by four Borderland school districts are now on hold as school officials figure out alternatives.

The El Paso Independent School District, Clint Independent School District, Canutillo Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District - had all recently announced dates for high school commencement ceremonies at UTEP's Don Haskins Center from late June through late July.

School districts are allowed to hold virtual ceremonies, celebrate seniors while they drive in a procession or host a socially distanced outdoor ceremony, said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath as he laid out the details of those constraints which are meant to protect school communities from contracting the coronavirus.

ABC-7 has reached out to the El Paso-area school districts about what their new plans will be.

"With the continually evolving public health situation, we are studying various possibilities and will communicate with stakeholders as information becomes available and as we seek additional guidance from health authorities and the Texas Education Agency," said a spokesman for Socorro ISD.

ABC-7 is still awaiting response from the other districts.