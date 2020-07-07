El Paso’s Health Authority drafting order to delay return to school classrooms by a month

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- An order being prepared by El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza would prohibit any in-person classes by local school districts until after Labor Day in September.

That's according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, who told ABC-7 that Ocaranza's order was in the process of being drafted Tuesday afternoon with his support.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo also supports the order. He said in a nationally televised interview earlier Tuesday that the return to school needed to be delayed by a month because of the coronavirus surge.

“I think a delay would probably behoove the children and the parents,” Margo told MSNBC. (You can watch that interview in the video player at the top of this article.)

Aides to Margo confirmed that El Paso-area school superintendents met Tuesday with city-county public health officials to discuss the situation, but didn't immediately provide any further details.

Most El Paso County schools are currently slated to start the new school year on Aug. 3.

The order being prepared by Dr. Ocaranza would delay the potential return of students to classrooms by at least a month, but online classes - or remote learning as some districts call it - could still occur in August.