EPCC trustee who lost both parents to Covid-19 is released from hospital after virus treatment

EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso Community College trustee Bonnie Soria Najera, who lost both her parents to Covid-19, was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon after undergoing treatment for virus infection.

Najera had been hospitalized since July 3 after becoming dehydrated and unable to hold down food.

It was an encouraging sign for her family that admittedly has been on a "really scary and bumpy road" in recent times.

The pandemic has taken its toll on Najera. First her mother, Rosie Soria, died after being hospitalized on a ventilator. On the day funeral services were set for mom, Najera got word that her father, Leo Soria, had died too.

Within weeks of her parents passing, Najera was diagnosed with the virus. After trying to recover at home, she said her symptoms worsened and required a trip to the hospital.

After being diagnosed in late June, Najera had vowed: “I'm going to try my best to beat this because of my kids and grandkids, my friends and their relatives."

Throughout her ordeal, Najera has repeatedly delivered impassioned pleas to fellow her El Pasoans imploring them to avoid mass gatherings, wear face masks and stay home when possible to stop the virus' spread in the community.

Najera said in an interview back in May with ABC-7 that she didn't want any other El Paso family to have to suffer the "pain, anger, frustration and sadness" of the tragic loss that she has had to endure.