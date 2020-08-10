EPISD trustees to consider putting $242M bond measure on ballot

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Independent School District trustees will meet Tuesday to consider placing on the November ballot a new bond measure that would total nearly $250 million.

District officials say this bond is a continuation of their strategic plan to prioritize schools and create an active learning environment.

This bond proposal would come on the heels of a 2016 bond which was valued at $668 million. That bond addressed approximately half of the district's facility needs, according to officials.

District officials say the intent of this bond is to modernize school buildings with a focus on refrigerated air conditioning, security upgrades and energy efficient lighting.

District officials also want to equip EPISD high schools with renovated athletic facilities and refund maintenance tax-notes for the renovation of El Paso High School.

District six trustee Freddy Klayel-Avalos on Monday evening indicated he had a negative take on this proposal.

"I will be voting no for it," he explained. "I understand there are some very important AC and ventilation issues that are required throughout the district and I will be (focused on) finding an alternate revenue source to take care of them."

He indicated he didn't feel now was the right time for a bond measure.

"I think the economic climate and the health issue is really something that is driving the community to feel that a bond right now would be a burden to a community that is going through an economic downturn," Klayel Avalos said.

You can examine below the presentation from the administration recommending the bond item that will be presented at the EPISD board meeting Tuesday.