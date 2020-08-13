EPISD still waiting on nearly 25% of parents to respond to survey on whether kids will return to classrooms

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District said roughly a quarter of all parents have not yet filled out the district's "Reopening Schools Survey."

As of Thursday, the district said it's waiting on 24-percent of parents to respond. The survey provides the district with vital information on how and if parents would like their child to head back to school.

The survey provides parents three reopening options to choose from. The first option is a staggered method - a combination of both virtual and in-person instruction. Students will have class at school two days out of the week, three days online. The second option is 100 percent virtual instruction. The final option, in-person instruction five days a week. It could be either half or full days depending on parent's responses. This option is only available to specific children.

EPISD spokesperson Melissa Martinez said the district has 54,000 students. Of the parents who've replied, 20,000 parents want their child to complete the school year online while 17,000 want the staggered option.

When asked if there's a trend depending on the child's grade level, Martinez said responses from parents are "even across the board." However, slightly more high school students are leaning towards the staggered method which Martinez said was expected.

As some schools have larger enrollment than others, Martinez said the district wants to have everything ready.

"We want to have plenty of time for the number of return students to on-campus instruction," Martinez said. "We have all the safety protocols in place, but want to make sure we're prepared and that we have the staffing available."

Parents must fill out a survey for each child in their household. Parents also have the option to change their response before school starts.

EPISD begins the school year Aug. 17 with remote learning.

If you're an EPISD parent, click here to fill out the survey.