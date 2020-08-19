Las Cruces Catholic School among few in New Mexico to hold in-person classes

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces Catholic School had a historic first day of instruction on Wednesday, becoming one of the only schools in the state to welcome students back during a pandemic.

"It was a really smooth transition," said Adrian Galaz, the principal. "Everyone's excited to give this a try out."

On Tuesday, ABC-7 reported on the school's extensive cleaning protocols. Masks are required in campus, Galaz said. Water fountains are also closed to students.

"This is different," Galaz admitted. "It's a different way of teaching during a pandemic. Again, we're here for the well-being of our staff and students to do things as safely as possible."

The classrooms will operate at 25 percent capacity, he told ABC-7. Teacher must balance in-person instruction with the online curriculum, which will occur simultaneously.

"We are very optimistic and positive, not to say that we aren't a little nervous," Galaz said. "We'll just evaluate one day at a time and if we need to make any adjustments or changes, we will do that."

This week, the school will stagger the entry of grade levels, Galaz said. However, all in-person students will be back by Monday.