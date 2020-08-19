NMSU ‘really excited’ to welcome students back to classrooms – for now

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- On Wednesday, New Mexico State University students entered their classrooms for the first time since March.

"We're really excited," Chancellor Dan Arvizu told ABC-7 on Wednesday. "Top priority is making sure we maintain the health and safety of students, faculty and staff."

About ten percent of classes this semester will be held in-person, according to the university. Fifty percent of classes will be online. The rest will follow a hybrid model.

"I'd always prefer in-person," said Manuel Armendáriz, a sophomore studying biology and chemistry.

"Hybrid is good," said Axel Mejia, a sophomore studying computer science. "I'd just rather not have everything online."

"For the time that we're in, I really love the hybrid model," said Sarah Christensen, a junior studying kinesiology and psychology.

As ABC-7 reported, masks are mandatory throughout the university. Until September, students can swipe their IDs to get a free mask from campus vending machines.

"Masks are a must," said Chancellor Arvizu. "They're required not only for our own protection, but for the protection of our colleagues and our friends."

Unlike a typical first day back at school, campus walkways weren't packed with students. Parking lots had plenty of empty spaces. Chairs were separated by six feet in classrooms.

"It was different to see less people walking around," Armendáriz said.

Chancellor Arvizu told ABC-7 that the university system may decide to shut down individual campuses if virus conditions grow worse at any particular location.

"If we have conditions that warrant us to be more restrictive and go back to a fully online, remote mode, we will do that," Arvizu said. "I don't anticipate that unless it's absolutely necessary."