Canutillo ISD to start returning students to school classrooms on Sept. 14

CANUTILLO, Texas – The Canutillo Independent School District announced Tuesday that will return to in-person instruction beginning on Sept. 14 in a phased-in approach that officials said was "designed to safely reopen schools."

"Parents were asked to commit to either a remote or in-person method of instruction for a 9-week grading period. Parents have the option of changing their child’s instruction choice prior to the next grading period. Remote learning will remain an option for the remainder of the school year," explained CISD Superintendent Pedro Galaviz in a statement.

CISD’s reopening plan outlines a gradual transition back to the classroom by grade level. Below are the details for each grade level on the return to school campuses for the first time...

Elementary School

Monday, September 14, pre-k and kindergarten

Tuesday, September 15, pre-k through 2nd grade

Wednesday, September 16, pre-k through 4th grade

Thursday, September 17, pre-k through 5th grade

Friday, September 18, all grade levels attend

After the phase-in week, elementary students who chose in-person instruction will attend school every day beginning Sept. 21.

Middle School 6th - 8th grade

Monday, September 14, 6th grade

Tuesday, September 15, 6th and 7th grade

Wednesday, September 16, 6th through 8th grade

Thursday, September 17, all grade levels

Friday, September 18, all grade levels

After the phase-in week, students 6th through 8th grade, who chose in-person instruction, will attend school every day beginning Sept. 21.

Canutillo High School

Officials said Canutillo High School received a waiver for a hybrid schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district indicated that for safety reasons they wanted to limit the number of students on the campus at one time.

The high school will run an A/B week schedule with certain grade levels attending on different days.

Hybrid Week A beginning September 14

Monday and Tuesday, 9th grade

Wednesday and Thursday, 10th grade

Friday, 12th grade

Hybrid Week B beginning September 21

Monday and Tuesday, 9th grade

Wednesday and Thursday, 11th grade

Friday, 12th grade

Canutillo High School will continue with this rotating A/B week schedule for the remainder of the school year.

Northwest Early College High School

All grade levels at Northwest Early College High School who chose in-person instruction will attend school every day of the week starting Sept. 14 and thereafter, officials said.