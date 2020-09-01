Del Valle High School employee tests positive for virus, prompting quarantine for some staff

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- A Del Valle High School employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, Ysleta Independent School District officials confirmed Tuesday night.

In a brief statement, YISD said the infected staff member was in self-isolation.

In addition, the district said "any staff members who came in contact with the employee have been placed in quarantine in accordance with district procedures and recommendations by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control)."

A school district spokesman said all recommended protocols were being followed "because safety is the No. 1 priority at Ysleta ISD," but he did not elaborate on any specific steps being taken in this particular instance.

Del Valle was the second El Paso County high school to acknowledge a positive case this week. Officials said San Elizario High School was being closed for several days to disinfect the building due to a virus case there.