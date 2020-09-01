San Elizario High School closed for 3 days to disinfect due to virus case
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas -- The San Elizario School District has shut down the high school for the next three days because of a Covid-19 case.
The district sent out a message on Twitter, saying it was closing the high school "out of an abundance of caution" after an individual or individuals who tested positive were in "close contact" with staff members.
The message also said that affected areas at the high school were being disinfected.
Notification of Closure: 8-31-20 pic.twitter.com/UPGOxrmv7R— San Elizario ISD (@SanElizarioISD) September 1, 2020
