Desert Wind School employee tests postive for virus, SISD says building disinfected

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- An employee at Desert Wind School in the Socorro Independent School District has tested positive for Covid-19, officials confirmed Thursday.

In a statement, the district said the school, located at 1100 Colina De Paz in El Paso, has been disinfected and remained on a normal operating schedule.

Officials noted that there were currently no students on campus at the school and they did not believe any other staff had been exposed.

“Our health safety team has determined that the Covid-positive person did not come into close contact with other staff while on campus,” the statement said. “As per the contact tracing information collected we do not have reason to believe that other campus employees have reason to be concerned.”

Nonetheless, SISD did encourage the school staff to watch for any possible Covid symptoms as a precaution.