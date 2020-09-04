Facing ‘bleak’ Covid projection and ‘fear,’ SISD decides to revise re-opening timeline

Education

EL PASO, Texas – The Socorro Independent School District, the first Borderland school district to announce plans to return to campus, has revised its reopening plans.

Teachers will now have the option to work from home or campus through Oct. 2, according to the announcement late Friday afternoon.

Socorro Superintendent Jose Espinoza said they revised their phased-in re-opening plans after El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza gave a “bleak projection, differing from the guidance we had received and followed when developing our previous plans.”

“Understandably, this led to fear and hesitation within our community,” Espinoza added.

Students who have been unable to access remote learning and have been going through a special offline program will be able to return to campus starting Tuesday.

Students from families with “extenuating circumstances” will begin online instruction on campus beginning Sept. 14.

And some students whose parents opted for the traditional/hybrid learning on a scheduling survey will be able to return to school on Sept. 28. These students also now have the option to opt out of the on-campus option and return to school on Oct. 19, three weeks later.

SISD officials also remind the community that remote or at-home learning will continue to be an option throughout the school year.