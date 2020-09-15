EPISD eliminating homework for students during virtual learning

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District announced a new policy Tuesday that eliminates homework for students while virtual learning continues to take place.

EPISD spokesman Gustavo Reveles told ABC-7 that the goal of the policy is to help students cope with computer screen time during the pandemic.

He said the homework situation would be revisited at the point students return to face-to-face teaching in school classrooms.

Details of the new homework protocol were elaborated on in a social media post from EPISD Board of Trustees member Freddy Klayel-Avalos.