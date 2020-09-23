Elementary school in Chaparral shut down due to Covid-19 case; 3rd school in GISD to close

Education

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Yucca Heights Elementary School in Chaparral has been shut down after an employee was reported to have been exposed to Covid-19, the Gadsden Independent School District said Wednesday evening.

The employee was told to quarantine for 14 days, officials said, and the school was being closed temporarily as a precaution.

"The closure will affect those employees and staff who had chosen to teach remotely from the campus. Yucca Heights teachers who chose to conduct online instruction from home will continue their instruction there," the district said in a statement.

GISD said families who go to Yucca Heights for meal distribution may instead go to any Chaparral area school to receive their lunches.

This was the third elementary school in the GISD to face a temporary shut down this month due to Covid concerns.

In recent weeks, both La Union Elementary and Anthony Elementary had to close as the district has seen numerous virus cases involving its campuses.