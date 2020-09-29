Employee at Alameda Elementary in Las Cruces diagnosed with virus; now 12 total cases in LCPS

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – An employee at Alameda Elementary School in Las Cruces has tested positive for Covid-19, the Las Cruces Public Schools District announced late Tuesday afternoon.

The school was closed as of 4 p.m. Tuesday for a deep cleaning. The building is expected to reopen on Friday, officials said.

This case brings the total number of LCPS employees who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus to 12. It was the second case in the district announced in as many days, with an employee at Zia Middle School in Mesilla contracting the virus on Monday.

LCPS students largely remain in online-only programs through January, so only district employees are currently present at school buildings. State officials this week have said an increase in the virus' spread appears to be tied to schools.