2 more students at El Paso’s Irvin High School contract virus, bringing campus total to 5

Education

EL PASO, TEXAS — Two more Irvin High School students have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Wednesday afternoon, making five students there who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past week.

El Paso Independent School District officials said the two latest students to contract the virus had been on campus and had contact with other students and staff.

"The district has notified all students and personnel who had contact with the infected students and must quarantine for 14 days to monitor symptoms," EPISD said in a statement.

With Wednesday's announcement, four students have tested positive within just the past 48 hours at Irvin High. There were two infected students identified on Tuesday, while the first confirmed student case occurred last week prompting a disinfecting of the school.