Borderland school districts seek to extend remote learning due to virus surge
EL PASO, Texas -- As Covid-19 cases continue to increase in the Borderland, numerous El Paso County school districts are asking the Texas Education Agency to allow them to push back their start dates for in-person classes.
The extension requests come after a meeting Wednesday between the school district leaders and county health officials.
Here is a breakdown on the requests...
- The El Paso, Socorro and San Elizario independent school districts are seeking to extend remote learning through December.
- Fabens ISD wants to delay in-person classes for at least two weeks.
- Canutillo ISD desires to expand remote learning, but hasn't yet indicated a specific date.
- Tornillo ISD said it plans to stay at 50% capacity classes with the option to scale back if needed.
- Ysleta ISD has yet to indicate whether it will seek an extension.
