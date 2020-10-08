EPISD reports 3 more on-campus virus cases, 2 at middle schools

Education

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Independent School District on Thursday reported three more on-campus and four additional off-campus Covid-19 cases among students and district personnel.

The three on-campus cases involved students at Wiggs and Henderson middle schools and an employee at the Delta Operational Center.

EOISD officials said all students and staff who had contact with the infected persons have been told to quarantine for two weeks and to monitor themselves for possible virus symptoms.

The district said the four off-campus cases were students, none of whom were at any school facilities recently. This comes on the heels of ten off-campus cases the district said it was notified of on Wednesday.

Complete EPISD coronavirus case data can be found online at bit.ly/EPISDCOVID19Dashboard.