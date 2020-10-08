Gadsden ISD decides to stay with online learning in wake of teacher’s virus death

Education

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- The Gadsden Independent School District will now stay with online-only teaching for the entire fall semester due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The school board on Thursday evening approved postponing the return of students to classrooms for the rest of the semester.

Board members indicated the recent death of a teacher in their district influenced their decision to continue with remote learning and avoid having students return to classrooms.

The family of Chaparral High School teacher Leo Lugo said he died earlier this week from complications from contracting Covid-19.

The 57-year-old Lugo took ill as he was preparing his classroom for the potential return of students. He tested positive for Covid-19 and was later hospitalized and placed on a ventilator before succumbing to the virus, his family and school officials said.