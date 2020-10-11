Skip to Content
October 11, 2020 11:01 pm
Harmony Public Schools unveils new science campus

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Harmony School of Science.

EL PASO, Texas -- Harmony Public School has opened a fourth campus in El Paso focused on science.

"With our curriculum at Harmony, we individualize it by student based on data and we assess each student," said Michaelene Sepesy, the principal of the school.

The tuition-free school at 1730 Joe Battle in El Paso has a campus that is 58,000-square feet. It has 20 classrooms, a gym, a cafeteria and an outdoor playground.

"Our teachers can provide more one-on-one instruction to close any learning gaps," Sepesy said.

Students started the year virtually on Aug. 17, but they can enter their new classrooms on Oct. 13.

El Paso / News

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

