Harmony Public Schools unveils new science campus

EL PASO, Texas -- Harmony Public School has opened a fourth campus in El Paso focused on science.

"With our curriculum at Harmony, we individualize it by student based on data and we assess each student," said Michaelene Sepesy, the principal of the school.

The tuition-free school at 1730 Joe Battle in El Paso has a campus that is 58,000-square feet. It has 20 classrooms, a gym, a cafeteria and an outdoor playground.

"Our teachers can provide more one-on-one instruction to close any learning gaps," Sepesy said.

Students started the year virtually on Aug. 17, but they can enter their new classrooms on Oct. 13.

