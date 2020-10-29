UTEP closes student rec center and campus dining in wake of El Paso County shutdown order

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The University of Texas El Paso said late Thursday night that it would follow El Paso County's lead, as it announced the closure of the student recreation center and campus dining services for the next two weeks.

The announcement from UTEP President Heather Wilson came just hours after El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered the shutdown of all non-essential businesses throughout the county, because of a surge in Covid-19 infections and illness that "overwhelmed" local hospitals.

"Let’s continue to stay safe and protect each other. Miners take care of Miners," Wilson said in a posting to UTEP's website.

She indicated the election voting center on campus would continue to operate, as would university housing and the campus food pantry - all of which were deemed essential.

UTEP's athletic teams still plan to practice and compete, although the Miners football game against North Texas on Saturday has already been cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.