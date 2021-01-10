DACC offering short-term classes for adults left jobless during Covid-19 pandemic

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs during the pandemic, the majority of those are women over the age of 50.

Dona Ana Community College President Monica Torres said women have been impacted disproportionately.

"Part of what is reflected is generations of disparities that now Covid has made quite evident to us, so evident that we can't really ignore it at this point," Torres said.

DACC offers short-term courses to help woman and others rejoin the workforce.

"We're thinking about short-term training opportunities because we know lots of people have lost work. We know there are people out there who say 'I just need to get some skills and get back into the workforce,'" Torres said.

DACC offers a variety of short-term training classes like computer skills, networking, web design, health care and others.

"We are thinking about skills. We need now. What are some of the skills we need in a covid economy or we are going to need in a post-Covid economy," Torres said.

Many of these courses can be taken for free through the Workforce Investment Opportunity Act.

To apply in New Mexico, click here.

To apply in Texas, click here.