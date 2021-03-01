NMSU students complete ‘difficult’ film challenge unlike any other

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The challenges of the pandemic provided the creative fuel that New Mexico State University students needed to succeed in a film challenge this weekend.

"This challenge was so difficult not only logistically, but practically," said Roman Sanchez, who wrote, directed and composed the score for a film called "Get Through This," which served as an example for filmmakers who wanted to compete.

The 48-Hour Film Challenge, which ended Sunday, is called “Reimagining Borders." It attracted filmmakers from Juarez to Albuquerque.

Participants had to follow Covid-19 guidelines, forced to work in separate homes and collaborate entirely over the internet or by phone.

"Our team is spread across multiple states and multiple cities," Sanchez said. "So we have to figure out, 'how can I direct without even being in front of a camera?'"

"Creativity is a great way to move through our challenges," said Ilana Lapid, an associate professor at NMSU's Creative Media Institute.

A total of 40 teams signed up to compete and 30 actually completed the challenge, Lapid said. The winners will be announced next weekend at the Las Cruces International Film Festival.

"This is an opportunity for us to use the fact that we've been confronting these challenges in a global pandemic as fuel for creative transformation," Lapid said.