New LCPS interim superintendent hopes to ’embrace’ former leader Karen Trujillo’s legacy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Public School's interim Superintendent Ralph Ramos said his goal is to "embrace" Karen Trujillo's vision for the remainder of the school year.

Ramos was named interim superintendent after nearly five hours of deliberation from the LCPS school board to replace Trujillo who tragically died last Thursday.

"This appointment came so unexpected, due to our cause with our district, with the loss of our leader Dr. Karen Trujillo. It's just devastating to all of us," Ramos said in his first interview as interim superintendent.

Ramos has been with LCPS for 28 years and has been the principal at El Camino Real Middle School for 13 years.

Ramos told ABC-7 that some question his experience with the central office, but he added that Trujillo gave educators like himself opportunities to grow within the district. He noted his experience as a member of the district's Covid-19 task force as an example.

Ramos said Trujillo's parking lot at central office will remain vacant to honor her life and the work she did within her short time at LCPS.

"I want to be transparent, I’m open for change, but we don't need change. Right now we need to come together to really embrace the vision, the motto (of) going above and beyond for kids everyday like Dr. Trujillo,” he said.

Ramos will remain interim superintendent through June 30 or until the board finds a permanent replacement.