LCPS superintendent struck by van and killed while walking dogs

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A woman walking her dogs in her neighborhood was struck by a minivan and killed Thursday evening, Las Cruces police said.

Multiple sources, including members of the woman’s family, identified the victim to ABC-7 as Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo.

LCPD and LCPS did not immediately confirm her identity.

The deadly incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edgewood Avenue in the city’s Elks Neighborhood.

Police said the minivan driver had stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Investigators were seeking witnesses to the incident and asked that any who hadn’t talked with police already contact them at (575) 526-0795.