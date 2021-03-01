Watch LIVE at 4PM: LCPS board to select new leader after superintendent’s death

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Following the untimely death of Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Karen Trujillo, the board of education will meet Monday to determine who will lead the district for now.

The meeting was scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it in the video player above.

Trujillo, 50, died after being struck by a van while walking her dogs in her neighborhood last Thursday evening. She led a district of nearly 25,000 students.

"For the young man involved in this, pray for him too," said Karen's husband, Ben Trujillo, last Friday. "Accidents are accidents... Karen would want us all to move forward."

Trujillo joined LCPS in the fall of 2019 as interim superintendent before being hired for the job in February 2020. She navigated the district through the tumultuous and period of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, police had not announced any charges filed in her death.