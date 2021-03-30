Skip to Content
NMSU to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- After a year of virtual commencement ceremonies, students at New Mexico State University will be able to graduate in person this May.

Tickets will be required for the ceremonies, which will take place at Aggie Memorial Stadium, according to NMSU. Students are allowed two guests.

The first ceremony will be held for graduate students at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14. The second ceremony will be for undergraduate students at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Masks are required for all graduates and their guests, as well as all volunteers at the ceremonies, according to NMSU. Those not able to attend can watch a broadcast of the ceremonies.

A university email shared with ABC-7 also noted that NMSU is planning "a special event later this year" for the 2020 graduates who graduated with a virtual ceremony.

