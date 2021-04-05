Karen Trujillo was the ‘best teammate you could have,’ says coach husband amid season opener

Education

HATCH, New Mexico -- When the fans pack the stands and the players hit the court at the Hatch Valley High auditorium Monday evening, the voice of a proud mother, wife and lifelong educator will be missing.

"She was the best teammate you could have," said Coach Ben Trujillo, who lost his wife, Karen, in February. "She was just so supportive."

Long before she led Las Cruces Public Schools, Karen Trujillo was the announcer for the Hatch Valley High School girls' basketball team.

On the night of his season opener again Chaparral, Ben Trujillo must lead the girls while mourning his soulmate.

"The circumstances that happen to us are going to happen to us," Ben Trujillo said. "What we choose our attitude to be after that is up to us."