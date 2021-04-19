LCPS says there were other proms besides Mayfield’s ‘secret prom’ – but those followed safety rules

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- This month's "secret prom" with mostly Mayfield High School students wasn't the only large event that weekend, there were other prom-style gatherings, according to Las Cruces Public Schools.

"We actively investigated other gatherings on April 10 based on information we received from students who attended the MHS event," a school spokeswoman confirmed to ABC-7 on Monday.

She could not confirm whether those investigations had reached completion yet, but she said the other proms were "following Covid-safe protocols outlined by NMDOH (New Mexico Department of Health)."

As ABC-7 reported, the district closed the Mayfield High campus for ten days following their investigation into a "secret prom" on April 10. District officials worried that the hundreds of students who reportedly attended the event would further spread Covid-19 in the Las Cruces community.

"This is not a punitive decision to penalize any kid," interim superintendent Ralph Ramos told ABC-7 last week. "This is about the safety of our schools."

The school district is actively monitoring the positive Covid-19 cases at each individual school in Las Cruces. Parents, teachers and students can track them on the district's dashboard.

There have been 11 confirmed cases in the past week in the district's buildings, to include elementary, middle and high schools, according to that data.