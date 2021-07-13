EPISD to host virtual meetings to discuss its reopening of schools

Education

El PASO, Texas -- The start of the school year for the El Paso Independent School District is just a few weeks away. EPISD will be hosting virtual community meetings to give parents more information on it's plans to reopen schools.

This semester will be the first time since the pandemic that school's will reopen to full capacity. Mask mandates and social distancing will no longer be enforced by the state. Virtual learning will also no longer be an option for students, per the Texas Education Agency.

"We are getting a lot of questions from parents," EPISD spokeswoman Melissa Martinez said. "We wanted to take the opportunity to have some community meetings to let people know, (give) parents the information of what to expect when they send their child back to school in a few weeks."

Safety protocols, like screening for symptoms as well as daily sanitation of its schools will continue. Martinez said El Paso County's high vaccination rate is giving the district "reassurance of the safety protocols in place."

EPISD will also discuss new learning requirements for students who did not take or pass the STARR test the previous semester.

On top of safety concerns, EPISD's main focus will also be helping students and parents get acclimated to the new school year.

"We have some students who don't know their campus, don't know their way around the school," Martinez said. "So really, the first couple weeks of school are going to be spent addressing those needs."

The meetings will only be conducted via Zoom. There will be one at noon and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13.

To access the noon meeting: https://episd-org.zoom.us/j/86913577581?pwd=cW1vMjA5d0pVVW5uTmlUUUZHemI3dz09 or dial 1 346 248 7799 (Meeting ID 869 1357 7581).

The meetings will be conducted in English and Spanish. American Sign Language interpretation also will be available.

Parents who have any other question can contact EPISD.

The first day of school for EPISD is August 2.