Anthony, Clint first Borderland school districts to return for fall semester

ANTHONY, Texas -- Borderland students will be back in the classroom Monday. Two borderland school districts, Clint and Anthony, are kicking off the school year.

The key difference this year is that all students will be back in the classroom for the first time since the start of the pandemic, 16 months ago.

"We're so excited to have them back," said Anthony ISD Superintendent Dr. Oscar Troncoso

Troncoso said that the district is doing everything it can to try and keep students safe.

Anthony ISD has added air purifiers to all of their campuses, including inside the gyms. come September, even the school buses will have purifiers.

All campuses also have hand sanitizing stations and touch-less water dispensers. Rapid covid testing will also be available.

Troncoso said he understands the pandemic has been hard on students so it'll take time for them to adjust to being back.

"We have to be very patient and very flexible and very welcoming to our kids," he said. "Because even though they'll be present, we are very cognizant of the fact that they've been some of them have been through a lot. It's going to be a challenging transition for them. So we've been preparing for that too."

