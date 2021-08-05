El Paso ISD offering new early college program for high school students

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back more than 50,000 students this week.

The district is starting the school year with brand new facilities and programs for high school students.

The Pathways in Technology Early College High School or P-Tech, helps students get one step closer to getting a college degree before they graduate high school.

P-Tech students can earn either college credits or credits and an associates degree or industry certifications upon graduation.

It's only being offered to students so far El Paso, Franklin, Coronado, and Jefferson high schools so far.

Each school is focusing on different fields of study like medical sciences, business, and computer science. El Paso Community College and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso are just two of EPISD's partners for this program.

"Think of a college major, (a) focus area, and it offers a student an opportunity to learn in their major," said Melissa Martinez, spokesperson for EPISD.

"We're trying to offer very dynamic portfolio services for students that meets their needs and that they're going to have access to different programs, wherever they live in our community," she said "Whatever school they go to, they're going to have a menu of services there, that it's going to best meet their interests and help drive them to college and career after they leave our schools."

EPISD also unveiled new campuses like the new Don Haskins PK-8 School, the new coach Archie Duran elementary school and renovations to Burges High School.

Faculty and Staff are also overseeing more students as several schools are being consolidated to MacArthur and Dr. Torres Elementary School.

Safety is top of mind for EPISD as they continue it's contact tracing protocols, but so is everyone's wellbeing as this week the focus will remain on how to get everyone acclimated to a new norm.

For a look at EPISD's back to school plan, click here.