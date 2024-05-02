Kremlin critics say Russia is targeting its foes abroad with killings, poisonings and harassment

Since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, attacks and harassment of Russians abroad have been blamed on Moscow’s intelligence operatives across Europe and elsewhere. Despite attempts by Western governments to dismantle Russian spy networks, experts say the Kremlin apparently is still able to pursue those it deems traitors in an attempt to silence dissent. Moscow denies targeting its critics but they increasingly fear the long-arm of Putin’s security services, including in countries once thought safe. There is a long history of such incidents — from revolutionary Leon Trotsky, killed in Mexico in 1940, to defector Alexander Litvinenko, who died after drinking tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 in London in 2006.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.